Erpelding took the low road in grocery tax repeal column

Rep. Mat Erpelding blew his chance to write a bipartisan opinion piece on Gov. Butch Otter’s recent veto of the bill to remove the sales tax on groceries. Though more than 70 percent of the [...]

By | May 8th, 2017|
Idaho needs a veto override amendment

As the state Supreme Court gets ready to consider the fate of the sloppily vetoed grocery-tax repeal legislation, it’s increasingly apparent that Idaho’s constitution contains a major defect. That defect allows too much power to [...]

By | May 5th, 2017|
Grocery tax lawsuit should prevail

Judges make losers out of half the lawyers who argue in front of them, and many of those losers walk away thinking the outcome was wrong. So it is hard to predict with certainty how [...]

By | April 28th, 2017|
